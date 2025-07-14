Stunt accident on Arya’s film set kills artist Raju during car sequence; Vishal confirms: 'So difficult to...'

Actor Vishal, who had worked with Raju on multiple action films, took to social media to express his sorrow. He described Raju as a courageous stuntman who had performed many risky scenes over the years.

A heartbreaking incident occurred on the set of actor Arya's upcoming film, directed by Pa Ranjith, as experienced stunt artist S.M. Raju tragically passed away while performing a dangerous car stunt. The accident happened on Sunday morning, July 13, during the shooting of a high-risk car toppling scene.

Vishal Remembers a Brave Performer

Actor Vishal, who had worked with Raju on multiple action films, took to social media to express his sorrow. He described Raju as a courageous stuntman who had performed many risky scenes over the years. “Raju was more than just a stunt artist. He was fearless and dependable. His passing is extremely difficult to accept,” Vishal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He also pledged his full support to Raju's family, assuring that he would stand by them not only emotionally but also in practical ways going forward. “I will do everything I can for his family. It’s not just a message—it's a promise,” Vishal added.

So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doin a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning. Hav known Raju for so many years and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is… July 13, 2025

Stunt Master Silva Shares His Grief

Well-known stunt choreographer Silva also shared an emotional message on Instagram, calling Raju one of the finest car stunt performers in the industry. “We lost a gem today. The entire stunt union and Indian cinema will deeply miss him,” Silva wrote.

No Statement from Film's Team Yet

As of now, neither actor Arya nor director Pa Ranjith has spoken publicly about the incident. The film team is reportedly shaken by the tragedy.

Raju's sudden death serves as a painful reminder of the life-threatening risks stunt professionals take to bring action scenes to life on screen.