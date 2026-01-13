Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 sparks debate as fans claim Duffer Brothers used ChatGPT for finale: 'Can this be...'

A new documentary on Stranger Things 5 sparked debate when fans noticed ChatGPT tabs on the Duffer Brothers’ laptop. Some viewers suspect AI helped write the finale, while others defend the creators. The behind-the-scenes challenges and rushed script added to the discussions.

The popular Netflix series Stranger Things has come under fresh criticism after a new documentary about its final season was released. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, the documentary, leads the audience to the backstage area of the whole show. On the other hand, it inadvertently ignited an online discussion which was not expected.

AI rumours spark controversy:

Several viewers were able to catch a glimpse of the Duffer Brothers' computer in the documentary and saw that there were multiple tabs of ChatGPT open on it. This sparked rumours about the creators possibly speaking to the AI and getting some ideas for writing parts of the last season. Fans of the show expressed their emotions through social media and shared different posts and videos saying how shocked and disappointed they were. The majority believed that the AI had a hand in creating an ending that they considered weak or confusing.

Mixed reactions from fans:

Upset and blaming AI for the finale, some viewers, meanwhile, were careful. They said that the presence of a ChatGPT tab on a laptop did not mean that it was used for writing scripts. Others speculated that the tab could have been for research, brainstorming ideas or something totally unrelated. The fans were split between accepting the AI theory and supporting the creative process of the Duffer Brothers.

Final season challenges:

Besides, the documentary showed that the script for the last season was not entirely ready before the shooting commenced. This might be a reason for some fans' feeling that the ending was rushed or not coherent. A lot of different aspects of the process, for example, rewrites and last-minute alterations, were disclosed, and they provided more information about the difficulties the creators went through while producing the final episode.

The legacy of Stranger Things:

In spite of the debates surrounding the show, a great number of fans still acknowledge Stranger Things as a milestone of the past years. The show has won the hearts of many viewers and has received awards for the quality of the narrative, character development and the retro feeling of the 80s. Even if the discussions are focused on the use of AI or the choice of production methods, the fans are still keen on mastering the making of the show and talking about its end. At the moment, the word about AI usage is still buzzing around on the internet, which allows the discussion of the finale to be kept alive among the viewers.