Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to Hawkins Police Station; video goes viral

Just a few days after the much-awaited Stranger Things Season 5 Vol-1 released, fans have caught onto hidden details from the very first episode of the Netflix series. Interestingly, the missing poster of El, played by Milly Brown, that appeared briefly in the episode, has become the major point of discussion online as the toll-free number did seemingly connect to the Hawkins Police Station, to fans' delight.



Stranger Things Season 5: Phone number on El's missing poster connects callers to Hawkins Police Station?

The latest episode of Stranger Things has Eleven's "missing" poster that has a phone number, which has sparked a thrilling experience for fans. The number, +1 (765) 303-2020, is said to connect callers to the Hawkins Police Department. Seemingly, the number was given so that people can call on it if El is spotted. while some fans let the detail miss, and others actually called the number and shared their experience online.

A social media user shared a video which showed a man trying the number, which interestingly connected to the Hawkins Police Station! “Thank you for contacting the Hawkins Police Department. Due to the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Hawkins is currently under lockdown to ensure the safety of our residents. The Hawkins Emergency Task Force is working with the Hawkins PD to track down a missing person, to which Jane Hopper is the priority. We urge you, as a responsible citizen of Hawkins, to assist us in our search to locate her,” the voice on the other side of the call said, as per the video.



About Stranger Things Season 5



The release of Stranger Things Season 5 marks the beginning of the end for the hit sci-fi series. The final episodes pick up in fall 1987, following a smaller time jump than fans expected after Season 4, which was set in spring 1986. The last chapter will see the Hawkins crew confront the "Upside Down" one final time. Returning cast members include Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder. The highly anticipated final season premiered its first four episodes on November 26. It will be released in three parts: Episodes 5, 6, and 7 arrive on December 25, and the final episode lands on December 31.