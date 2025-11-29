FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WPL 2026 schedule out: Mumbai Indians to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season 4 opener; THIS city to host final

Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...

Siddaramaiah's BIG statement amid debate over 'rotational CM deal' in Karnataka: 'There are no...'

MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans

Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents to choose safe, acceptable names

Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to Hawkins Police Station; video goes viral

Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1 lakh people in Cuddalore

BCCI sends STRONG message to Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup 2027, asks him to 'focus on fitness and performance' and avoid...

Rumoured couple Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda impress fans with their red carpet appearances at 2025 Indian of the Year Awards; SEE pics

Amid Delhi, Mumbai toxic air, include these antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory foods to protect health from rising pollution levels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...

Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she wo

Siddaramaiah's BIG statement amid debate over 'rotational CM deal' in Karnataka: 'There are no...'

Siddaramaiah's BIG statement amid debate over 'rotational CM deal' in Karnataka

MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans

MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to Hawkins Police Station; video goes viral

The latest episode of Stranger Things has Eleven's "missing" poster that has a phone number, which has sparked a thrilling experience for fans. The number, +1 (765) 303-2020, is said to connect callers to the Hawkins Police Department.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to Hawkins Police Station; video goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Just a few days after the much-awaited Stranger Things Season 5 Vol-1 released, fans have caught onto hidden details from the very first episode of the Netflix series. Interestingly, the missing poster of El, played by Milly Brown, that appeared briefly in the episode, has become the major point of discussion online as the toll-free number did seemingly connect to the Hawkins Police Station, to fans' delight. 

Stranger Things Season 5: Phone number on El's missing poster connects callers to Hawkins Police Station?

The latest episode of Stranger Things has Eleven's "missing" poster that has a phone number, which has sparked a thrilling experience for fans. The number, +1 (765) 303-2020, is said to connect callers to the Hawkins Police Department. Seemingly, the number was given so that people can call on it if El is spotted. while some fans let the detail miss, and others actually called the number and shared their experience online. 

A social media user shared a video which showed a man trying the number, which interestingly connected to the Hawkins Police Station! “Thank you for contacting the Hawkins Police Department. Due to the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Hawkins is currently under lockdown to ensure the safety of our residents. The Hawkins Emergency Task Force is working with the Hawkins PD to track down a missing person, to which Jane Hopper is the priority. We urge you, as a responsible citizen of Hawkins, to assist us in our search to locate her,” the voice on the other side of the call said, as per the video.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About Stranger Things Season 5

The release of Stranger Things Season 5 marks the beginning of the end for the hit sci-fi series. The final episodes pick up in fall 1987, following a smaller time jump than fans expected after Season 4, which was set in spring 1986. The last chapter will see the Hawkins crew confront the "Upside Down" one final time. Returning cast members include Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder. The highly anticipated final season premiered its first four episodes on November 26. It will be released in three parts: Episodes 5, 6, and 7 arrive on December 25, and the final episode lands on December 31.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...
Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she wo
MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans
MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala
Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents to choose safe, acceptable names
Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents
Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to Hawkins Police Station; video goes viral
Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to..
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1 lakh people in Cuddalore
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement