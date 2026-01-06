FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway

Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai, shares AQI of city with worrisome note: 'Makes me reduce my...'

Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...

Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says 'Not ex-boyfriend...'

'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith...': Neha Dhupia MOCKS Akshaye Khanna's comeback with Dhurandhar? Actress says 'I do get anxiety when...'

Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

Fans of Stranger Things are speculating about the 'Conformity Gate' theory, believing Season 5 Episode 8’s happy ending might be an illusion by Vecna, with rumours of a secret Episode 9, though Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have denied it.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the release of Stranger Things Season 5, fans are talking about a strange idea called 'Conformity Gate.' A good number of viewers think that the show's finale in Episode 8 doesn’t voice the end of the story. Theory around this has been widely spread on the internet, with fans indicating hints and making guesses on the platform.

What is Conformity Gate?

The Conformity Gate theory is proposed by fans who are of the view that the ending depicted in Season 5, Episode 8, is an illusion created by the villain, Vecna. In the end, the protagonists kill Vecna, graduate from high school, and apparently move on with ease. Some people argue that this 'happy ending' may be false and that Vecna could still be in charge of the narrative. The fake version is called Conformity Gate, a reality designed for the audience to be deceived into believing that all is well.

Why fans think another episode might exist:

Moreover, fans were quick to point out minor aspects in the finale, such as odd items, signs and character placements, which they think are pointing to a hidden narrative. A few of them believe that Netflix could actually let out a concealed 'Episode 9' just to unveil the true ending of the series. Speculators say that this episode will be available on January 7, 2026, but it is still open to doubt since no such announcement has been made yet.

Official response:

Nevertheless, neither Netflix nor the Duffer Brothers, who are the show's creators, have come forward to support the rumour about a secret ninth episode. The Duffer Brothers insisted that the conclusion of Season 5 is the true conclusion, and no additional episodes have been shot. The majority of reviewers consider the Conformity Gate theory as nothing more than a fan-invented theory that is not rooted in real Netflix plans.

Also read: Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

Why the theory is popular:

The Conformity Gate notion has won over the imagination of a lot of Stranger Things fans, as the ending was too perfect or happy for some of the audience. Theorising has become one of the fans' favourite activities, and this theory is still the main topic of conversation even after the official finale. It reflects how much the viewers are committed to the show and how much they like to dig into its secrets. Officially, the tale wraps up with Season 5 Episode 8, yet the Conformity Gate theory still fascinates and stimulates discussions among fans online.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale
Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode 9
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement