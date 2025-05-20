Dr. Avinaash V Rai, a passionate artist, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Mangalore, blends creativity, business, and service to inspire change and uplift lives across India.

Dr. Avinaash V Rai has come from the very beautiful place Mangalore and now he has chosen the unique path of art , business , helping people and what not. His whole journey was all about creativity and searching for the meaning of life.

Early Life: Discipline and Dreams

Dr. Avinash grew up in a middle-class family; his father was serving the country as an army man and mother was a household wife who tells him the stories.

“My father taught me discipline, but my mother showed me the magic of stories,” he says.

He studied law at S.D.M. Law College, but his heart pulled him toward theater, where he could express his ideas and emotions.

Theater Journey: Finding His Voice

Dr. Avinash was always indulging in plates and was popular for his plays like The Book Of Passing Shadows, Sakharam Binder, Ashwamedh, and Birpurush. He did plays which talks about society issues and real-life issues.

“Theater is honest and raw. It shows truths we often ignore,” he says.

Stepping into Cinema

In 2016, he entered the film industry as a producer with Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, starring Randeep Hooda and Kajal Aggarwal. It was his first taste of Bollywood.

“Cinema is like theater, but on a bigger screen,” he says.

COVID-19: Tough Times and Brave Choices

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything. Film shoots and theaters closed, and Dr. Rai went through emotional and financial stress.

“It was a difficult time. We lost connections—and creativity needs connection,” he shares.

But instead of giving up, he decided to help others. He supported the R.K. HIV AIDS Research & Care Center and helped arrange medical camps, supplies, and healthcare for poor communities.

“That time taught me that we must help, no matter what. That’s true purpose,” he says.

Comeback with ‘Venkya’

After COVID, Dr. Rai returned to films with Venkya, directed by Sagar. The film won an award at the Goa Film Festival and was selected for big festivals like KIIT and Bengaluru International Film Festival 2025.

“Venkya is close to my heart. It’s about truth and starting again—just like my life,” he says.

He is now working on three more films with director Sagar, all focusing on bold and meaningful stories.

Business and Belief

Along with films, Dr. Rai also runs his family’s restaurant business in Mumbai. During COVID-19, they started community kitchens and made dining safer.

“Food gives comfort. Our restaurants became more than just businesses—they helped people,” he says.

Helping Others: His Bigger Mission

So far, Dr. Rai has helped organize over 29,500 medical camps and reached more than 3.65 crore people across India. He believes true success means helping others.

“Art can inspire, business can support, but service changes lives,” he says.

As Dr. Rai moves forward with more films, growing businesses, and bigger social projects, he continues to inspire many. His life shows that with heart, courage, and kindness—you can be both a creator and a changemaker.