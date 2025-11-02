FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Stop everything! Shah Rukh Khan’s King avatar is the most savage thing online today; WATCH

On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King was revealed, leaving fans thrilled and flooding social media with praise for the superstar’s powerful new avatar.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 12:47 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Stop everything! Shah Rukh Khan’s King avatar is the most savage thing online today; WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan’s King look

On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans the ultimate surprise as director Siddharth Anand dropped the much-awaited title-reveal video of his upcoming film King. The short clip, released on social media, shows SRK in a rugged, salt-and-pepper avatar, complete with shades, a scar and intense expressions that scream power and mystery.

The video instantly created a storm online, with fans calling it 'a teaser of pure dominance.' Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, King is expected to be a high-octane action drama. The film reportedly features Suhana Khan in a key role alongside her father, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Within minutes of the reveal, hashtags like #KingTitleReveal and #SRKAt60 began trending across platforms, with millions of views pouring in.

Netizens can’t stop praising SRK’s new avatar

Social media is flooded with admiration and excitement for Shah Rukh’s fierce new look. Fans filled the comments section with heartfelt messages like, 'He didn’t announce a title… he announced a legacy,' and 'Your stardom is eternal, your legacy is forever.'

Another fan wrote, 'Aura hai bhaaaaiiiiii sahabbb' perfectly capturing the collective thrill online.

The video has left audiences eager for more, with many calling it the 'next cinematic storm' after Pathaan and Jawan. Even industry insiders hinted that King might showcase SRK in one of his most powerful roles yet.

As SRK turns 60, this reveal isn’t just a film announcement, it’s a celebration of his unmatched legacy, reminding everyone why he continues to reign as the one and only King of Bollywood.

