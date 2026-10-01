‘Stop defaming’: Qazi Touqeer’s team calls out Amrapali Dubey’s dance videos amid ‘double meaning’ row

Qazi Touqeer’s team has accused Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey of repeatedly targeting him, arguing that his use of the word “lollipop” was misunderstood and questioning why the same word became controversial when he used it.

A remark made by Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20 has led to a fresh exchange between his team and actresses Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey. Qazi’s team has now questioned their objections to his use of the word “lollipop” and accused them of giving it an unintended meaning.

In a statement shared on social media, the team alleged that Qazi was being targeted repeatedly despite the context of his remark being discussed on the show.

“We strongly oppose the repeated targeting and defamation of Qazi each week.” The team also said Salman Khan had explained the meaning of the remark during Weekend Ka Vaar. According to them, Kanika had understood the context after speaking to Qazi but the issue continued to be raised.

“Salman Khan sir clearly explained what ‘lollipop’ meant during Weekend Ka Vaar. Kanika herself understood the context and spoke to Qazi about it, acknowledging that she had taken it the wrong way.”

Team takes a dig at Kanika over the ball task

Qazi’s team also addressed the disagreement over a ball task on the reality show. It claimed that Kanika had initially suggested that Qazi take part in the task but later objected to his participation.

The team called this “hypocrisy at its peak” and accused contestants of making repeated allegations against Qazi’s character. It also took a dig at Kanika by writing, “Kahin toh nazar aa jaun show mein,” suggesting that she was bringing up the issue unnecessarily.

The team maintained that Qazi had used the word “lollipop” innocently and accused others of “twisting innocence” into something inappropriate.

Amrapali Dubey questioned over ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ videos

The statement also targeted Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, who had taken offence to the remark. Qazi’s team questioned why the word was being interpreted differently when used by him.

“Why does your mind always seem to find a double meaning first?”

The team then referred to Amrapali’s dance videos featuring the popular Bhojpuri song “Lollipop Lagelu”. It questioned why the word was being treated as inappropriate in the Bigg Boss house when it also appeared in videos of her dancing to the song.

“So, Amrapali, tell us honestly- all over the internet, your videos of dancing and enjoying on ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ are available. Were you doing it willingly, or were you forced? Because inside the Bigg Boss house, the same word suddenly seems impossible for you to tolerate when it comes to Qazi,” the team wrote.

Team asks people to stop linking Qazi to such allegations

Qazi’s team ended its statement by questioning why his name was repeatedly being linked to what it described as inappropriate insinuations. It called the allegations “unfair and character-based” and urged people to stop interpreting his words in that manner.

The controversy centres on how Qazi’s use of “lollipop” was understood by other contestants, with his team maintaining that the remark was made in a playful context rather than with any double meaning.