Small Saving Scheme account holders must submit PAN, Aadhaar by September 30, know who's exempted

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

'Dhoni has sacrificed…': Gautam Gambhir's big remark on former captain's leadership

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

'Still can't believe you chose me': Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber indulge in mushy romance in latest photo

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with wife Hailey Bieber.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 08:10 AM IST

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are head over heels in love with each other. They indulge in PDA and flaunt their mushy romance on social media pages too. The couple has been married for nearly a year now and is enjoying their marital bliss to the fullest. During the lockdown period in the US, they even shot several TikTok videos together which instantly went viral on the Internet. Now, they are making up time to go on an outing with their friends.

A while back, Justin took to his Instagram page and shared a cute photo posing with Hailey. In the photo, they are seen sitting on a beach chair and posing for the camera. Justin has gone shirtless with a pair of printed shorts. While Hailey wore a tye-dye tank top and white denim shorts with white sneakers.

Bieber posted the photo with a romantic caption stating, "I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber!!!".

For the uninitiated, Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018. They then had a civil marriage ceremony later that year. On November 23, 2018, Bieber confirmed that he has been married to Baldwin. However, they had an official ceremony in September 2019.

