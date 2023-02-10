Steven Spielberg says he couldn't believe his eyes after watching SS Rajamouli's RRR: 'For me, it was like eye candy'

Steven Spielberg-SS Rajamouli/File photos

Steven Spielberg and SS Rajamouli met for a brief while at a party in Los Angeles in January, but the Hollywood legendary director hadn't seen RRR back then. When the two filmmakers interacted together for promoting the India release of Spielberg's latest directorial The Fabelmans, the multiple-Oscar-winning director said that Rajamouli's period-actioner was "outstanding".

In the video shared on the Reliance Entertainment YouTube channel, Spielberg said, "I have to tell you, your movie was outstanding. I hadn't seen it when we met but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I just like couldn't believe my eyes. It was to me eye candy." He went on to praise the performances of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and the entire cast.

He further added that RRR was "extraordinary to look at and experience", and went on to congratulate SS Rajamouli. The latter reacted to his words of praise and stated, "Thank you so much. I can almost get up from the chair and do a dance, it means a lot to me. I am so happy that you saw the film". Spielberg even mentioned that he would love to ask multiple questions about the film and its making to Rajamouli.

Talking about The Fabelmans, the Hollywood film has released in India on February 10. Starring Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch in pivotal roles, the movie has received seven nominations at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards including ones for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Actress.

SS Rajamouli's RRR too has earned a nomination in the Best Original Song category for its dance anthem Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose. The film has won multiple laurels in various award ceremonies in Hollywood, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.



