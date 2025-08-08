Twitter
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's seaside Juhu home, has hangout space, games and sea-inspired designs, its worth Rs…

Hrithik Roshan's stunning seaside home in Juhu, Mumbai, reportedly purchased for nearly Rs 100 crore, boasts of a scenic view, luxurious interiors, and a personal touch. Know more about it here.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 06:35 PM IST

Step inside War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's seaside Juhu home, has hangout space, games and sea-inspired designs, its worth Rs…

Hrithik Roshan, son of Rakesh Roshan, has carved a niche for himself as one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry. The actor has impressed the audience with his acting and dancing skills, amassing a lot of fans. Beyond the screens, the actor enjoys a luxurious lifestyle thanks to his successful career and smart investments and endorsements. As fans eagerly await his upcoming actioner, War 2, let's talk about his stunning seaside home, a luxurious residence located on the upscale Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai. 

A peek into Hrithik Roshan's lavish seaside Juhu home

Sprawling 38,000 square feet ‘sky villa’, Hrithik’s seaside home is known for its panoramic views of the Arabian Ocean.  It is created by merging two apartments in Mannat Apartments, and reportedly purchased for approximately Rs 97.50 crore. His home spans the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the building, and features a private 6,500 sq ft terrace and 10 dedicated parking spaces. The home was created by combining 46 smaller flats, each about 800 square feet. 

hrithik

What makes it special is the stunning view of the Arabian Sea and breezy vibes straight from the sea. The vast blue water makes for an incredible backdrop, offering a sense of calm and openness in the hustle and bustle of city life.

Also read: Who was first person to see potential in Hrithik Roshan? War 2 actor reveals: 'Main 18 saal ka tha tab hi…’

Hrithik Roshan's hangout spot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


According to Architectural Digest, the highlight of the space is Hrithik’s hangout spot next to the living room. The actor spends most of his quality time with his two sons there. The spot also makes for his private office, consisting of bound scripts and books on filmmaking. There is also a life-size graffiti called the ‘Banksy of India’ on the wall, which is transformed into a big screen on weekends. The actor often posts glimpses of his gym and living room on social media, capturing his workout sessions.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hrithik’s home has design and colour palette inspired by the sea, with themes of travel and family woven in. He has imported large furniture pieces from Dubai, and to add to the elegant decor, he has kept artefacts and artworks.  a Desmond Lazaro quadriptych and a panel of vintage architectural blueprints included in his luxurious home.

Also read: War 2: Jr NTR gives 'kaante ki takkar' to Hrithik Roshan in dance-off song Janaab-e-Aali, fans say: 'Two legendary dancers of the Indian cinema' 

Hrithik Roshan's War 2

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is geared up for his upcoming War 2, co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2025. 

