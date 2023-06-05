Step inside Mouni Roy's new jungle-inspired restaurant 'Badmaash' with vibrant, lively ambience | Photo: Instagram

Popular actor Mouni Roy is breaking into the business sector by launching her restaurant, Badmaash, which provides an authentic Bollywood vibe, Indian cuisine, and a side of spicy creations. On Sunday, a star-studded party was held to celebrate the grand opening of the Andheri restaurant, which had been open since May 26.

Actors Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, and model-actor Giorgia Andriani, among others, attended the party with Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Inside Mouni Roy's restaurant

The restaurant described its ambience as a "tropical oasis in the middle of the busy city of Mumbai with progressive Indian food" on its social media accounts. The beautiful interior design of the new restaurant, which was inspired by tigers and tropical jungles, is seen in pictures and videos posted on Badmaash's Instagram page.

The design of Badmaash is colourful and lively, and it has a cosy atmosphere thanks to plenty of plants and unique chandeliers. Badmaash has a welcoming atmosphere, with a bar that is actually lighted with luxuriant greenery and leaves covering the walls, roof and even the lighting.





















Seating is provided by printed and rust-cushioned seats and sofas, as well as opulent green couch lounges. Shining adorned table lamps with vibrant red and orange cloth offer an artful tribute to the restaurant's tropical atmosphere. The space's many components stand out against the earthy tones, which range from rust and brick reds to hues of greens.

Recently, the star posted a number of images of herself taken both inside and outside the eatery. The background was filled with various-sized trees and plants, as well as numerous kinds of lighting. Along with the restaurant's logo in the background, Mouni also uploaded some pictures of herself standing outside.

