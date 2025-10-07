Step inside Kantara star Rishab Shetty's coastal mansion in Karnataka, that blends tradition with high-end tech - See pics

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim

Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India ahead of IND vs WI Delhi Test, reports claim...

Shilpa Shetty grilled by Mumbai police for over 4 hours in Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case, her husband Raj Kundra to be...

Gurugram vs Bengaluru: How does cost of living differ for same job, salary? Answer will leave you shocked

Meet 56-year-old man who earns Rs 1.8 crore every year, still does janitorial work because…, his name is…

Attempt to take over Tata Sons gains momentum, Noel Tata's decisions under fire, THIS party stepping in to resolve, it is...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood-inspired ethnic outfit and jewellery ideas for festive look

Who is Anthony Armstrong? New CFO of Elon Musk’s Rs 10025418432300 xAI group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 Crowns Six Queens in Goa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Kantara star Rishab Shetty's coastal mansion in Karnataka, that blends tradition with high-end tech - See pics

As Kantara Chapter One crossed Rs 300 crores worldwide, take a look at its leading star, Rishab Shetty's home in Karnataka. This unique abode features a brass-studded entrance, a 300-kg Tulsi Kata and a special place that plays Bhoota Kola chant from the movie.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 10:20 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Step inside Kantara star Rishab Shetty's coastal mansion in Karnataka, that blends tradition with high-end tech - See pics
Rishab Shetty with his family at home
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-director Rishab Shetty has done it again. The actor from Kannada has taken Indian cinema to new heights with his recent release, Kantara Chapter One. The film released with massive buzz and with the positive reviews, it went on to surpass its Rs 125 crores budget in mere three days. As Kantara Chapter One continues raking in moolah at the box office, Rishab's stunning house in Kundapura, Udupi, Karnataka, has also become the talking point.

Rishab Shetty's Rs 12 crore coastal mansion 

As per the reports, the grand mansion where Rishab is residing with his family is worth Rs 12 crore and is located in the Udupi district of Karnataka. Reportedly, the house has been built on land owned by the actor’s great-granduncle.

The entrance door of the mansion is made from brass-studded Burma teak wood. The home reportedly features a hand-pulled temple bell to ring the doorbell. As you step inside, you will see a 300-kg granite Tulsi katta and an airy atrium banded by four charming nooks. These display shelves hold mesmerising memorabilia, including a rifle prop used in his blockbuster Kantara,  a Yakshagana headgear, and a cricket bat autographed by Yuvraj Singh.

Nevertheless, the real attraction of the mansion is a special spot, where if a visitor stands on a specific black stone in the northeast for about seven seconds, the air suddenly fills with the chanting of the Bhoota Kola sequence from the film. This is something Shetty loves to boast about.

The private screening room

Reportedly, the mansion also features a luxurious private viewing room lined with Italian leather recliners, facing a huge 150-inch retractable screen. There is also a chandelier made from recycled Mangalorean tiles, giving a warm reddish glow across the room. This goes without saying that the setup includes Dolby Atmos sound — the best in the business. As per the reports, the projector is fondly nicknamed Seleyaraya (the protective forest spirit in Kantara).

Rishab Shetty's home gleams with traditional values

As ETimes reports, the kitchen counter is made from a black stone which is regularly polished with homemade coconut oil, making it perfect for the family’s Sunday Kori Gassi tradition. Rishab also possesses an impressive library, featuring an impressive collection of over 1,200 books. From folklore to Stephen King thrillers- Rishab has it all. There is also a dedicated 'Rain Room' that allows Rishab to write and edit scripts to the sound of real thunder.

The actor has not left any stone unturned in security. His house is equipped with facial-recognition cameras and guarded by Yasksha, a retired coastal police dog. Any visitors before entering the house are required to deposit their phones in brass lockers. Interestingly, the WiFi password changes every month — replaced by a new dialogue from Kantara.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife, after she accused him of infidelity: 'I didn’t imagine that my past..'
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife Akansha Jindal
Major blow to Pakistan after star batter found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during IND vs PAK clash
Major blow to Pakistan after star batter found guilty of breaching ICC CoC
Gaza ceasefire talk in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends son-in-law Jared Kushner, Israel PM Netanyahu to send....
Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends...
Mohanlal gets honoured by Kerala Chief Minister after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, pens heartfelt note: 'Moments like these fill...'
Mohanlal receives honour from Kerala Chief Minister for winning Dadasaheb Phalke
Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV footage online: 'I covered my chest'
Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE