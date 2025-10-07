Step inside Kantara star Rishab Shetty's coastal mansion in Karnataka, that blends tradition with high-end tech - See pics

As Kantara Chapter One crossed Rs 300 crores worldwide, take a look at its leading star, Rishab Shetty's home in Karnataka. This unique abode features a brass-studded entrance, a 300-kg Tulsi Kata and a special place that plays Bhoota Kola chant from the movie.

Actor-director Rishab Shetty has done it again. The actor from Kannada has taken Indian cinema to new heights with his recent release, Kantara Chapter One. The film released with massive buzz and with the positive reviews, it went on to surpass its Rs 125 crores budget in mere three days. As Kantara Chapter One continues raking in moolah at the box office, Rishab's stunning house in Kundapura, Udupi, Karnataka, has also become the talking point.

Rishab Shetty's Rs 12 crore coastal mansion

As per the reports, the grand mansion where Rishab is residing with his family is worth Rs 12 crore and is located in the Udupi district of Karnataka. Reportedly, the house has been built on land owned by the actor’s great-granduncle.

The entrance door of the mansion is made from brass-studded Burma teak wood. The home reportedly features a hand-pulled temple bell to ring the doorbell. As you step inside, you will see a 300-kg granite Tulsi katta and an airy atrium banded by four charming nooks. These display shelves hold mesmerising memorabilia, including a rifle prop used in his blockbuster Kantara, a Yakshagana headgear, and a cricket bat autographed by Yuvraj Singh.

Nevertheless, the real attraction of the mansion is a special spot, where if a visitor stands on a specific black stone in the northeast for about seven seconds, the air suddenly fills with the chanting of the Bhoota Kola sequence from the film. This is something Shetty loves to boast about.

The private screening room

Reportedly, the mansion also features a luxurious private viewing room lined with Italian leather recliners, facing a huge 150-inch retractable screen. There is also a chandelier made from recycled Mangalorean tiles, giving a warm reddish glow across the room. This goes without saying that the setup includes Dolby Atmos sound — the best in the business. As per the reports, the projector is fondly nicknamed Seleyaraya (the protective forest spirit in Kantara).

Rishab Shetty's home gleams with traditional values

As ETimes reports, the kitchen counter is made from a black stone which is regularly polished with homemade coconut oil, making it perfect for the family’s Sunday Kori Gassi tradition. Rishab also possesses an impressive library, featuring an impressive collection of over 1,200 books. From folklore to Stephen King thrillers- Rishab has it all. There is also a dedicated 'Rain Room' that allows Rishab to write and edit scripts to the sound of real thunder.

The actor has not left any stone unturned in security. His house is equipped with facial-recognition cameras and guarded by Yasksha, a retired coastal police dog. Any visitors before entering the house are required to deposit their phones in brass lockers. Interestingly, the WiFi password changes every month — replaced by a new dialogue from Kantara.