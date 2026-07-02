Stebin Ben reacts to viral video of Nupur Sanon allegedly ignoring mother-in-law: 'Media hai, chalo nikalte hain' | Watch

Stebin Ben has dismissed rumours of tension between his mother and wife Nupur Sanon after a viral video sparked speculation. He clarified that his parents simply avoid media attention and said Nupur shares a close bond with his family.

Singer Stebin Ben has addressed the viral video that sparked speculation about his mother allegedly ignoring his wife, actor Nupur Sanon, during a recent public outing. Calling the assumptions baseless, Stebin said the incident was simply a misunderstanding caused by his parents' discomfort around the media.

Stebin Ben clarifies viral video

A video featuring Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon with their families circulated online, prompting social media chatter about Stebin's mother allegedly ignoring Nupur. Critics noted that Stebin's parents appeared to move away just as Nupur approached them. In an interview, Stebin clarified that his parents prefer privacy and were unaware of the photographers until they noticed the camera flashes.

'My parents are very simple people. Whenever they see the media, they quietly move away because they feel the media is there for me, not for them,' he stated. Stebin said that as his parents saw the photographers, they automatically began to leave. Nupur tried to stop them, but he told them that he and Nupur would follow. But his parents only assumed, 'Media hai, chalo nikalte hain.' They were unaware that she was calling.

Stebin dismisses rumours about family tensions

The singer denied rumours that Nupur and his mother have a tense relationship. Regarding remarks on social media that implied Nupur had a 'dangerous mother-in-law,' Stebin stated that the truth is very different. Stebin described his parents as modest and family-centred, initially planning to retire in Kerala but choosing to stay close to family instead.

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He noted the strong bond between Nupur and his mother, who often teamed up during family games. Stebin and Nupur kept their relationship secret for years, having met while working on music videos, and later married in elaborate Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Udaipur with family and friends in attendance.