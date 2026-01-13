Stebin Ben dances to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye at his wedding with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see viral video

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon got married in Udaipur in a grand celebration. A video of Stebin dancing happily to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye during the baraat went viral, winning hearts on social media.

Singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon recently tied the knot in a beautiful wedding celebration held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding of the couple was a lavish event, enriched with love, rituals, and delightful happenings. To stir up another surprise, however, a particular moment from the Hindu wedding ceremony has now gone viral on social media and captured the hearts of many.

In the baraat, which is the groom’s procession before the wedding rituals, Stebin Ben made everyone wonder with his lively dance. Stebin danced with full excitement and happiness as the well-known Bollywood number 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was playing in the background. His joyful moves and big smile clearly indicated how much he was relishing the moment. The guests around him not only clapped but also joined in the dancing and cheered loudly, thus making the atmosphere even more vibrant.

The viral dance that stole the spotlight:

The clip of Stebin's dancing reached different social media platforms, and in no time, it became a sensation. The audience and the admirers were happy to see the singer letting go of all his inhibitions and enjoying the wedding. Many viewers opined that the performance was a delight, and it was like watching a Bollywood movie wedding. And there were even some fans who stated that Stebin's dancing added an element of intimacy and enjoyment to the wedding.

Blending traditions with love:

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon had both a Christian and a Hindu wedding ceremony, showing respect for one another’s customs. Their wedding festivities continued for days and included various religious rites such as haldi, sangeet, mehendi and pheras. Nupur was gorgeous in her traditional bridal wear, while Stebin won the hearts of all in his sophisticated sherwani at the Hindu wedding.

Family, friends and unforgettable memories:

Nupur's sibling, Kriti Sanon, the actress from Bollywood, was present at the wedding and exchanged emotional moments with the couple. The wedding event's pictures and videos keep coming up on the internet, and the fans are showering their love and blessings.

Stebin Ben's performance on 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' has turned out to be one of the wedding's incredibly unforgettable highlights. It so wonderfully expressed the joy of a bridegroom ushering in a new phase of his life that the whole event was made even more special and memorable.