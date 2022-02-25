Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui opens on his 2021 show controversy

Last year stand-up comedian had to face an outrage after he was alleged for hurting Hindu sentiments through his performance. Owing to this, he was denied permission to perform in Banglore, his shows got cancelled, and around 600 show tickets were wasted. Apart from that, Munawar was also held in police custody and was heavily trolled on social media.

Now, Munawar is geared up to create his identity with Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp,' and during a recent interaction, he also opened up about the infamous controversy. While speaking to India Today, Munawar shared his discontent on the whole matter and quashed the controversy by adding that he didn't even perform in that show. It was all a big lie. Faruqui even added that he couldn't do about it much, but assured that there is nothing problematic in his stand-up acts. He even asserted that many times the truth get pulverised under the shadow of influential people. 'Jinke paas power kam hota hai, unka sach sunai nahi deta logon ko.'

Check out Munawar in 'Lock Upp'

The news of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi participating in Kangana Ranaut-hosted upcoming show 'Lock Upp' did not go down well with a section of social media users. Criticising him over his decision, a netizen tweeted, "It is safe to say that I never was a Munawar Faruqi fan but I wouldn't expect him to take this sort of an opportunity out of the limelight. He proved himself to be just another puppet, what a pity! Another one wrote, "You are a hypocrite."

The news of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi participating in Kangana Ranaut-hosted upcoming show 'Lock Upp' did not go down well with a section of social media users. After facing backlash online, Munawar took to Instagram and penned a statement, urging people not to spread hate. "Request to friends, fans and followers If you see people giving their opinion on something I'm doing...Don't argue or abuse them...Put your words in right way and leave! Don't engage. They have right to do that as I feel few are hurt, disappointed but at the end lets not make Internet about arguments and hate. let them do their job (criticism) and let me do my job! (Entertainment) My job is to entertain you people! And I will try my best to do that 24*7 on this show," he posted.

'Lock Upp' will stream from 27 February on MX Player and Alt Balaji