Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday lambasted the mainstream media, accusing it of serving as a mouthpiece for the ruling party.

Kamra labeled the media as "vultures" and expressed his disdain for the media's role in perpetuating misinformation and distracting from pressing issues.

"To all those hounding for a quote - "The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that don't matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity, they will be doing a favour to the country, its people, & their own children," Kamra posted on X.

Kamra's statement was a response to the constant demands for quotes from the media, as the controversy surrounding him intensified over his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM and a recent parody song targeting Nirmala Sitharaman.

Kamra recently sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned his remarks during a stand-up show and demanded action against him.

Unfazed by the raging controversy over his "traitor" jab at Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, stand-up artist and comedian Kunal Kamra dropped a new parody song on Wednesday, targeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and accusing the BJP of "tanashahi" (dictatorship).

The video was released by Kamra even as Mumbai police issued him a second summons, rejecting his request for a week's time to appear for questioning.

Kamra failed to appear on the first date, and his lawyer had requested seven days. However, after he did not appear, Mumbai Police issued another date after taking legal opinion.

Mumbai Police are investigating allegations that before making a mockery of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that Kamra has previously made satirical comments about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, action will be taken against him. Officials clarified that while Kamra's lawyer has contacted them, the comedian himself has not been in touch with police officials.

Mumbai police said that if the investigation reveals that Kunal Kamra has committed any crime before this through his pranks, then more cases can be registered against him.

