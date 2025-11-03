SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...

The official title and the first look of SSMB29, SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will be revealed in a grand event at Ramoji Film City in Hydebarad on November 15. It will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are coming together for India's most ambitious film. Currently being referred to as SSMB29, similar to the tentative titles given to 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu's films, the action adventure drama kickstarted its journey with pooja ceremony in January earlier this year. Since then, SSMB29 has been shot in Odisha and Kenya till now. Priyanka has been sharing he photos and videos from the sets on her Instagram.

Now, after eleven months, the official title and the first look of the much-awaited film will be revealed at a grand event at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. This is the first such instance for an Indian film, where the makers will be revealing its title and first look at such a huge event. The OTT platform unveiled the promo during the ICC Women's World Cup Final on Sunday, in which India defeated South Africa to become the world champions.

Earlier, in April on Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday, SS Rajamouli had penned a note sharing that the never-before-seen reveal of the film will be made in November. He wrote, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice."

"We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience", he further added with the caption, "For all the admirers of my #GlobeTrotter", leading many to believe that SSMB29 is titled GlobeTrotter. However, as per latest reports, the official title of the film is Varanasi. We will know the official title of this mega project on November 15.

