#SSMB28: Mahesh Babu announces release date of new film with massy poster, fans say 'mind bending anna'

The new poster of Mahesh Babu's film set social media on fire. Here's when Mahesh Babu's actioner will hit cinemas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Mahesh Babu

#SSMB28: Mahesh Babu has given a sudden surprise to his fans that has given perfect dose of kick to them. Mahesh shared new poster of his upcoming action-thriller, currently titled #SSMB28 and annouced the release date. 

The new poster is filled with swag and style as Mahesh looks uber-cool as he is standing with cigar in his mouth, between a crowd and a convoy is behind him. Mahesh shared the poster with the caption that annouced the release date, "13.01.2024! #SaveTheDate." 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

As soon as Mahesh dropped the poster, several users and fans of Mahesh Babu hailed it as "The return of OG smoKING." Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped fire emojis. A fan wrote, "next 24 Hours social media under Babu control." A user wrote, "Sankranti Mogudu on the way." Another user wrote, "@urstrulymahesh must release in Hindi dubbed version also @nagavamsi19 @sreeleela14 @haarikahassine." A netizen wrote, "Finally I am going to witness pandu gadu." A netizen requested, "Don’t encourage smoking sir..yes it is a movie but ur die hard fans following the same manarism." Another netizen wrote, "Babu & ciggerate made in heaven combo."

#SSMB28 stars Pooja Hegde opposite Mahesh Babu. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) is producing the film with a huge budget under Tollywood’s production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. This epic action entertainer laced with family elements stars the most happening actress Pooja Hegde playing the lead actress opposite Mahesh Babu.

Trivikram penned a first-of-its-kind subject to present Mahesh Babu as a never seen character. Some noted actors and a spectacular team of technicians will take care of different crafts. #SSMB28 will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, national-award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.#SSMB28 will be the first major festive release of 2024. 

