SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to be postponed? Here's what trade expert predicts

As feared, the year 2022 has started on a disappointing note for filmgoers. Everyone was waiting for SS Rajamouli's epic-drama 'RRR' with high expectations, but they will have to wait for more, as the film is expected to postpone. With the sudden surge of COVID cases, the restrictions in states, with cinemas shut down in Delhi, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film, which was scheduled to release on 7 January, will be pushed indefinitely.

As per the report of News18, producer and box-office expert, Girish Johar said that film's delay is inevitable. "While there is no official word from the makers of the film, there has been a lot of talk among the trade circles that RRR has got postponed indefinitely as several states in the country are going for restrictions." He further added that the delay will cause heavy loss to makers, and there might be a formal announcement soon."RRR is a major tent-pole film. It is one of the costliest films ever made in Indian cinema. The makers have done aggressive promotions and even requested a few films to push their release dates forward so that they could get a solo release. Unfortunately, the makers have no option but to postpone. I am assuming a formal announcement will be made soon."

A few days ago, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on his Twitter he met director Rajamouli, and he assured him that the film won't get postponed. However, today he shared another tweet in which Taran mentioned that Rajamouli will fly down to Mumbai to meet the stakeholders, and the makers will release an official statement.

#Xclusiv… ‘RRR’ RELEASE: CLEARER PICTURE TODAY… #SSRajamouli has flown to #Mumbai… Holding meetings with all stake holders… A clearer picture — an official statement — will be issued soon. pic.twitter.com/iJFuehCIvX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2022

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, 'RRR' stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos.