SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Jr NTR-Ram Charan gets new release date, check out

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s most anticipated film ‘RRR’, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR alongside Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, got a new release date. The film will be released on March 25, 2022.

The official Instagram handle of ‘RRR’ announced the new release date while sharing a poster. Sharing the poster, it wrote, “RRRonMarch25th, 2022.....Finalised! (fire and wave emojis) #RRRMovie.”

Earlier, the RRR team took to Twitter and announced, “If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022.”

In an interview with PTI, NT Rama Rao Jr (Jr NTR), said he shot the film with the awareness that it was a “responsibility” to give his all. “I felt the burden, constantly, every day. How can you survive if you don't have that pressure on you? You need to be reminded that you are part of someone's vision, who has believed and invested in you. Forget about the money, that is a different thing, but he has trusted you with his material so you have to do justice to that, there was responsibility,” Jr NTR said.

He further mentioned, “You need to have the right people around you and a fantastic director like Rajamouli to remind you what you are here for. The journey for 'RRR' demanded that kind of emotional and physical investment. When we were home and not shooting, we were given exercises so that we don't get away from the film.”

While talking about the director of the film, the actor mentioned, “He would call me and discuss scenes, say that my character's expressions should have been exploited more in some places. So I had to gather all the thoughts, recollect the moment and be back to the scene. I had to be completely involved, immersed in the film.”