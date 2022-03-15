SS Rajamouli worries about well-being of his 'RRR' team in Ukraine, gets in touch with them

S.S. Rajamouli is all set to release his upcoming film ‘RRR’. However, the director is worried about the crew who worked on the ‘RRR’ shoot in Ukraine.

Rajamouli had a media interaction in Hyderabad earlier on Tuesday. On being quizzed about how he felt about the Ukraine war, the director responded that he has been worried. Rajamouli, who had shot for his movie ‘RRR’ in the war-torn country, had expressed that he has been shattered with the consequences the country has been facing due to the war.

"We were there to shoot some important scenes for 'RRR'. It is a beautiful country and at the time of the shoot, I had no idea about these issues. Only after I came back, did I now understand the seriousness," Rajamouli answered.

"I kept on inquiring about the well-being of the people who had worked for 'RRR' while we shot there in Ukraine. Some of them are fine, and some, I need to still get in touch with," the 'Simhadri' director said.

Elaborating on the mega project that he had been working on for the last four years, Rajamouli had earlier said that it was a tale of Indian emotion, revolution, a culture that is endemic only to this country. He added that the story was portrayed in a magnified and larger-than-life perspective by casting Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, as the protagonists. Making a reference to his record-breaking, highest-grossing directorial venture Baahubali, Rajamouli said, “if you liked Baahubali, you’d like this (film)too”. When asked about his wish to direct two big stars from the Tamil industry, the Director responded thus -"All are Indian stars; No Tamil, Telegu, Hindi..."

On his shooting experience with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR had said that he wanted to do every shot one more time, just to share that time with the former. He added that Rajamouli broke the barriers of regional cinema and that ‘RRR’ would bring back the glory of two big stars being in a film. Hinting that this combine(Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr.NTR) wasn’t a rare instance, he cryptically said, “this is just the beginning”.

The film is a first-of-its-kind period drama, a fictionalised version of legendary liberation warriors Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju's youth. Produced by DVV Danayya, 'RRR' is directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli, PEN Movies having the rights of the film will be distributors of RRR across North India. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages. (With inputs from IANS)