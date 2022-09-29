Search icon
SS Rajamouli was shocked to know Mani Ratnam shot both Ponniyin Selvan films in 150 days, shares Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi revealed how the RRR filmmaker reacted when he came to know that Mani Ratnam shot both the Ponniyin Selvan films in 150 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

Ponniyin Selvan-SS Rajamouli/File photos

Written by Kalki in 1955, Ponniyin Selvan is considered the greatest novel written in Tamil literature and there have been multiple attempts to adapt the novel to the big screen in the past six decades. It was Mani Ratnam finally who has brought out the epic story of the Chola kingdom alive on screen in two parts film series. The first part titled Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is slated to release in theatres worldwide on September 30.

The epic period actioner also marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker Mani Ratnam and the actor Jayam Ravi with the latter playing the youngest Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who goes on to become the titular character of Ponniyin Selvan, i.e. Ponniyin's Son or Son of Kaveri river.

In a recent interview, Jayam shares SS Rajamouli's first reaction when he came to know that the Roja director finished shooting both the films in 150 days across India and Thailand. The RRR filmmaker took 5 years to complete the shooting of his two blockbusters, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the Tik Tik Tik actor said, "I have told Rajamouli sir that we have finished two parts of Ponniyin Selvan in 150 days. Then Rajamouli sir got up from the chair and said don't say me this and scare me. I took 5 years to finish two parts. So that's the respect he have towards Mani sir. And he couldn't believe that at first before. And then later, he asked how you worked and all, to learn from the master."

READ | Ponniyin Selvan: Rajinikanth reveals Mani Ratnam refused his request to be a part of historical epic

Ponniyin Selvan is bankrolled by Ratnam’s production company Madras Talkies and Subaskaran Allirajah’s banner Lyca Productions. The A. R. Rahman musical will be released in the original Tamil version and has also been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

