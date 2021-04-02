SS Rajamouli unveils ferocious first motion poster of Ajay Devgn from 'RRR' on his 52nd birthday

The makers of 'RRR', Friday, on Ajay Devgn's 52nd birthday, finally released the much-awaited first look and motion poster of Ajay's character from the pan India film.

Ajay posted the motion poster on his Instagram and shared, "Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character. #RRR #RRRMovie @jrntr @alwaysramcharan."

In the video, Ajay Devgn can be seen standing on the war ground with people surrounding him in a circle, chanting 'Load, Aim, Shoot'. At the end of the video, Ajay is seen revealing himself from under a shawl.

The official Twitter handle of 'RRR' also shared the motion poster and captioned it as, "Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion. Presenting the poweRRRful avatar of @ajaydevgn in #RRRMovie."

Before Ajay's look, the makers recently had also released Ram Charan's look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Alia Bhatt as Sita.

'RRR' has an ensemble cast from multiple industries and boasts of names like Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt alongside Ram Charan, and NTR Jr. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series. The cinematic spectacle promises to be a record-breaker and huge blockbuster in the making.

'RRR' is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021, on the festive occasion of Dussehra.

Produced by DVV Danayya, 'RRR' is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.