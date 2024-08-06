SS Rajamouli says he likes Raavan more than Lord Ram, reveals why: 'I like very powerful...'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, famous for blockbuster films like Baahubali and RRR, talked about his views on atheism in his new documentary called Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, which is now available online on Netflix.

Rajamouli talked about how he admires Raavan more than Lord Ram. He mentioned that when we are kids, we learn from books that the Pandavas are good and the Kauravas are bad, and that Lord Ram is good while Raavan is bad.

He stated, "When we were all young, we read in books that the Pandavas were good and the Kauravas were bad. Similarly, books portrayed Lord Ram as good and Raavan as bad. However, as you grow up and read more about him, it all seems completely the opposite."

Rajamouli added, "I think I like Raavan more than Lord Ram. I like very powerful villains. I liked Raavan's character a lot. I think the villain should be someone who is very difficult to defeat."

Rajamouli's films are famous for their emotional depth and well-developed characters, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. The documentary explores his filmmaking journey and impressive body of work, offering a glimpse into his creative mind.

Rajamouli's wife Rama Rajamouli has worked as a costume designer in all his blockbuster films including Baahubali films and RRR. In the documentry, the director recalled that he and his wife were involved in a terrible road accident when they were filming the 2009 fantasy action film Magadheera.

"During Magadheera, I was driving a car and we had a bad accident. We were in a very remote place. Rama was like not feeling anything in her lower back, almost like paralysed. The nearest hospital was 60 kilometers away. I was absolutely terrified. I was calling the doctors, all that stuff. Simultaneously, at the back of my mind, suddenly a thought erupted like, 'Am I praying to God to help me?' And I didn't, I didn't do that. I was literally, frantically crying and calling the doctors and doing the stuff that needs to be done. I think, at some point of time, I chose karma yoga as my way of life. My work is my God. My work is cinema", Rajamouli told in the documentary.

On the work front, Rajamouli is currently working on his next major project, tentatively titled SSMB29, featuring Superstar Mahesh Babu. This film is expected to be the biggest project for both artists, with a budget rumored to exceed 1000 crore.

