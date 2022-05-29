RRR, Beast, KGF Chapter 2, which movie ranks highest in online ticket sales?

RRR-KGF 2-Beast

Two pan-India films changed the Indian box office dynamics for good. SS Rajamouli's RRR and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 went on to become a roaring blockbuster, earning over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. Even Thalapathy Vijay's Beast was released with much fanfare, but it underperformed as compared to the actor's previous ventures. However, we still can't ignore the craze and box office collection of Beast.

These three films have been the most talked-about projects of recent times. So, here we are to list out the movie that ranked highest in online ticketing sales. The popular e-commerce ticketing site BookMyShow officially released the data about the highest ticket sold by movies. As per the data, RRR sold 13.4 million tickets, Beast sold 2.67 million tickets, and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 emerged as the winner by selling 17.1 million tickets. Yash-Sanjay Dutt's actioner also broke the ticket sales record of Baahubali 2. Trade analysts shared the data on his Twitter. KGF Chapter 2 has even surpassed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ticket sales record, as the latter sold 2.50 million tickets online.

Here are the tweets

#KGFChapter2 creates an All-time new record for the Most no. of tickets sold on @bookmyshow



17.1 Million Tickets.. Previous record holder was #Baabubali2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 27, 2022

Recently in an interview with The Week, Yash revealed how he overcame his inferiority complex and transformed from a bus driver's son to a confident actor. He said, "That is my biggest achievement. It is not about my box-office numbers or the benefits I get being a star. I think every star is made in his head. The battle you have to fight is within you. People might term you as a small-town boy and say that your English is not good or the way you dress is below par. But I feel all of this can be learnt." Following the phenomenal success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is gearing up for the next instalment, KGF 3.