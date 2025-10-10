Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'

ENTERTAINMENT

SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR send heartfelt wishes to celebrate legendary director

SS Rajamouli celebrates his 52nd birthday, with stars Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Jr NTR sending heartfelt wishes, while fans across social media join in the celebrations.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli is ringing in his birthday this Friday.

On the occasion, Mahesh Babu shared a rare snapshot with the director of his forthcoming film, currently titled 'SSMB29.' The image captures the actor and filmmaker sharing a warm embrace, both laughing heartily, highlighting their camaraderie and excitement for the upcoming project.

Wishing Rajamouli on his special day, Mahesh Babu penned on his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday…The best is always yet to come..(Love eyed emojis) Have a great one sir (Hug and red heart emojis)".

Commemorating Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, Rajamouli disclosed that the team was working on something special for the movie that would be revealed in November.

The director wrote, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience," he added.

Rajamouli's 'RRR' actor Ram Charan also wished the filmmaker with the following words, "Happy Birthday to one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, my dearest @ssrajamouli garu (Red heart emoji)".

Ram Charan's co-star, NTR, took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes still from the period action drama.

The pic showed NTR and Ram Charan in the middle of a conversation.

Wishing Rajamouli, the 'War 2' actor shared, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Loads of love (red heart emoji) (sic)".

Filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni added, "Happy Birthday to the maverick visionary who redefined Indian cinema! Much love and respect to the pride of nation @ssrajamouli garu. #HBDSSRajamouli".

(With inputs from IANS)

