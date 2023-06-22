SS Rajamouli's RRR left Elemental director, Peter Sohn 'blown away', actress Leah Lewis calls it 'cinematic gold'

A photo of Peter Sohn with Ram Charan poster from RRR

SS Rajamouli-directed action-drama RRR was released with huge anticipation and created a global impact. Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer went on to earn Rs 1000 crores at the box office, and it won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and several other interactional awards as well.

The impact of RRR hasn't faded away. In fact, it's still pretty much there. Recently, director Peter Sohn, who has helmed Disney Pixar's upcoming animated movie Elemental, has heaped praises on SS Rajamouli's latest film. While promoting the upcoming animated feature, Peter and the film's leading lady, Leah Lewis interacted with a media portal and shared their thoughts about RRR. Leah called RRR a "cinematic gold," and Peter revealed that he was blown away by the film.

In an interview with Etimes, Peter said, "I just saw RRR you know, a month ago and it blew me away. Like it had everything you want in a movie. There was this opening sequence where this guard goes through this entire group of people to get this one character. I've never seen a sequence like that." He further added that the father-son story, and the musical numbers left him impressed, and he called the film an "incredible" experience.

Earlier, several international stars, such as Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain, and Nathalie Emmanuel; and filmmakers such as Russo Brothers, Jason Blum, JJ Abrams, James Gunn, Scott Derrickson, Daniel Kwan and others have praised RRR.

RRR is the fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR ) — and their fight against the British. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Peter Sohn-directed Elementals will release in Indian cinemas on June 23.