SS Rajamouli reveals why he didn't pray to God when his wife Rama was almost paralysed after road accident: 'I was...'

In the new documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker opened up on being an atheist and also shared that he didn't pray to God when he and his wife had a terrible road accident.

The latest Netflix documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli takes a deep dive into SS Rajamouli's life and his love for cinema. Though the filmmaker includes elements of mythology in his films, he identifies himself as an atheist. In the documentary, Rajamouli recalled how he didn't pray to God even when his wife Rama Rajamouli had a tragic road accident.

Rajamouli's wife Rama Rajamouli has worked as a costume designer in all his blockbuster films including Baahubali films and RRR. In the documentry, the director recalled that he and his wife were involved in a terrible road accident when they were filming the 2009 fantasy action film Magadheera.

"During Magadheera, I was driving a car and we had a bad accident. We were in a very remote place. Rama was like not feeling anything in her lower back, almost like paralysed. The nearest hospital was 60 kilometers away. I was absolutely terrified. I was calling the doctors, all that stuff. Simultaneously, at the back of my mind, suddenly a thought erupted like, 'Am I praying to God to help me?' And I didn't, I didn't do that. I was literally, frantically crying and calling the doctors and doing the stuff that needs to be done. I think, at some point of time, I chose karma yoga as my way of life. My work is my God. My work is cinema", Rajamouli told in the documentary.

When his father Vijayendra Prasad was asked if Rajamouli's lack of religious beliefs is a cause of friction in their spiritual family, he said in the documentary, "For a person to be a practicing atheist, there should be a high moral fiber in him. So, in a way, I have got highest respect for a person who practices atheism." Vijayendra Prasad has written the blockbusters RRR and Baahubali films directed by his son, SS Rajamouli.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios and directed by Raghav Khanna, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on August 2.

