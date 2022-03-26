Has RRR forced The Kashmir Files to slow down at the box office?

‘The Kashmir Files’, a blockbuster by Vivek Agnihotri, stirred the audience before SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

'The Kashmir Files' and 'RRR' are two films that have dominated the box office recently. The cinematically brilliant films have astonished everyone with their record-breaking numbers.

But, isn't it true that one film will have an impact on another at the box office? In this example, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has slowed the money collecting of the film 'The Kashmir Files,' which grossed more than 200 crores.

According to Taran Adarsh, " #TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz."

‘The Kashmir Files’, a blockbuster by Vivek Agnihotri, stirred the audience before 'RRR'. However, Rajamouli's film appears to be a clear winner in the Hindi belt from the start. The Kashmir Files made Rs 3.55 crores in its first weekend, and RRR is predicted to make a double-digit opening weekend, so you can imagine the impact RRR will have at the box office. According to some industry insiders, the film will gross a total of Rs 100 crores across all languages. If the film succeeds in capturing this mystical figure, Rajamouli will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema.



Rajamouli returns with 'RRR,' following a five-year hiatus. The Telugu-language epic period action film stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran among the international cast members.

‘RRR’ stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam, and Roudra Rana Rudhira in Kannada, all of which indicate Rage, War, and Blood in their respective languages. Apart from the full form, the film's title 'RRR' has another meaning.