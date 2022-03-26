Headlines

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

Mukesh Ambani to launch affordable Reliance JioBook 4G laptop on July 31, design revealed

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 to be out THIS date, tentative dates here

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

10 longest running TV serials in India

7 superfoods to increase fertility

8 superfoods that slow down aging

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Has RRR forced The Kashmir Files to slow down at the box office?

‘The Kashmir Files’, a blockbuster by Vivek Agnihotri, stirred the audience before SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 26, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

'The Kashmir Files' and 'RRR' are two films that have dominated the box office recently. The cinematically brilliant films have astonished everyone with their record-breaking numbers.

But, isn't it true that one film will have an impact on another at the box office? In this example, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has slowed the money collecting of the film 'The Kashmir Files,' which grossed more than 200 crores. 

According to Taran Adarsh, " #TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz."

‘The Kashmir Files’, a blockbuster by Vivek Agnihotri, stirred the audience before 'RRR'. However, Rajamouli's film appears to be a clear winner in the Hindi belt from the start. The Kashmir Files made Rs 3.55 crores in its first weekend, and RRR is predicted to make a double-digit opening weekend, so you can imagine the impact RRR will have at the box office. According to some industry insiders, the film will gross a total of Rs 100 crores across all languages. If the film succeeds in capturing this mystical figure, Rajamouli will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema.

Also read: RRR box office collection day 1: Jr NTR starrer breaks records, overtakes The Batman in Australia

Rajamouli returns with 'RRR,' following a five-year hiatus. The Telugu-language epic period action film stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran among the international cast members.

‘RRR’ stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam, and Roudra Rana Rudhira in Kannada, all of which indicate Rage, War, and Blood in their respective languages. Apart from the full form, the film's title 'RRR' has another meaning.

