SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR to attend Golden Globes 2023 after RRR secures two major nominations

RRR director SS Rajamouli with Jr NTR-Ram Charan/File photo

The period-action blockbuster RRR, directed by the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli and starrer two of the biggest names in Telugu cinema - Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has amazed the western audience like never before by winning multiple awards at the critics associations spread across Hollywood.

The Telugu action film has also secured two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023 for Best Original Song for the smash hit Naatu Naatu and Best Non-English Language Film. Now, American media giant Variety has confirmed that SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan will be attending the prestigious awards ceremony on January 10 in California.

The magazine has also confirmed the attendance of actors Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, and the filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rian Johnson, James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro at the 80th edition of the Golden Globes representing their respective nominated films.

In the Best Non-English Language Film, RRR will be competing against All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), and Decision to Leave (South Korea). In Best Original Song category, songs from Where the Crawdads Sing, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Pinocchio are nominated with Naatu Naatu.

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. RRR has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

The astonishing action sequences, gripping storyline, brilliant performances, emotional music, stupendous direction, powerful music and background score, and obviously, the amazing Naatu Naatu dance sequence are the reasons behind the film's blockbuster success worldwide.



READ | Fans ask Barack Obama to watch SS Rajamouli's RRR after film doesn't find place in his list of favourite movies of 2022