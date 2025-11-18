SS Rajamouli in BIG trouble: Complaint filed against Varanasi director for 'hurtful' remarks on...

Days after Varanasi first look launch, SS Rajamouli has landed into major trouble. Read on to know more.

Days after SS Rajamouli made 'hurtful remarks' on Lord Hanuman, a complaint has been filed by the Rashtriya Vanara Sena for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the deity.

At the first look launch event of his upcoming movie, Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi, an atheist Rajamouli indirectly mocked Lord Hanuman, and his family's belief in the Almighty. This happened because the team faced a technical error during the launch, and a day before the mega event, the promo got leaked.

In the latest development, the Rashtriya Vanara Sena filed a complaint against the Baahubali director at the Saroornagar Police Station, alleging that the filmmaker made derogatory remarks about Lord Hanuman during the launch event in Hyderabad.

The organisation requested the police to register a case against the RRR director and start an investigation, urging that strict action is necessary to prevent similar comments in the future. The Saroornagar Police are yet to take any action on the complaint.

What did Rajamouli say at the Varanasi event?

The Varanasi team encountered a technical issue during the first look showcase. Hours before the main event, during the mock test, glimpses of the movie were leaked online. Rajamouli, looking visibly miffed, expressed his disappointment on the stage. As per the translation provided by AI chatbox Grok, Rajamouli, speaking at a Varanasi event, admitted lacking strong faith in God and recounted irritation at his father's (K Vijendra Prasad) assurance that Lord Hanuman would back their efforts, stressing self-reliance over divine aid. The RRR director questioned, blaming "Devudu" (God) for setbacks when a team proves incompetent, urging personal responsibility instead. Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi is scheduled for Sankranti 2027 release