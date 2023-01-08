SS Rajamouli heaps praise on Jr NTR at RRR screening in Los Angeles, says he can even 'perform with an eyebrow'

Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli at RRR screening at Los Angeles/Twitter

The RRR director SS Rajamouli and its leading stars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan are in the United States to attend the Golden Globes 2023 where the Telugu action extravaganza has been nominated under the two categories for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Non-English Language Film.

Before the prestigious award ceremony on January 10, Rajamouli and Jr NTR attended the RRR screening at the esteemed DGA (Director's Guild of America) theater in Los Angeles on January 7. The audience gave thundering applause and a standing ovation to the filmmaker and the actor after being blown away by the film.

The duo even attended a Q&A session after the film's screening. When Rajamouli was asked if the power-packed Naatu Naatu, which has even been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023, is his favourite song from the film, the director surprisingly said that its not Naatu Naatu, but Komuram Bheemudo is his favourite song in the film.

He went on to praise Jr NTR and added, "Komuram Bheemudo song which Tarak performed is my all-time favourite in all of my films and that scene is the best thing which I have ever directed. If you place the camera only on his eyebrow, he can perform with that eyebrow. He's that good".

All The Debates & Discussions About "GOAT Actor" Tag Ended Here By GREATEST Director Ever From Indian Soil



THE GREATEST ACTOR @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/PKL4gvBVd8 January 8, 2023

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. RRR has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of these revolutionaries when they were away from their homes.

RRR has earned over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. The astonishing action sequences, gripping storyline, brilliant performances, stupendous direction, powerful music and background score, and obviously, the amazing Naatu Naatu dance sequence are the reasons behind the film's blockbuster success worldwide.



READ | RRR earns praise from Jessica Chastain, Oscar winner says watching SS Rajamouli film was 'such a party'