SS Rajamouli breaks silence on North vs South debate, says 'Bollywood stopped catering to masses'

File Photo

The three movies directed by SS Rajamouli are the highest box office successes in Indian film history. The filmmaker has a 100% success rate, which is unheard of among Indian filmmakers, and he intends to increase it in the upcoming years. He has now spoken out over the North vs. South debate.

In his most recent interview with Mint, Rajamouli discussed the South vs. Bollywood film issue and how more South Indian films are captivating audiences nationwide compared to movies produced by the Hindi film industry. The director claimed that although the South Indian film industry continued to "cater to the masses," Bollywood did not.



“They stopped catering to the masses. But there were a lot of people who wanted that massive action film, hardcore raw emotions kind-of thing. So what happened is south films started dubbing once social media and YouTube came in and people started watching those films,” he explained.

SS Rajamouli disclosed that he is constantly drawn to tales that celebrate and portray the richness of Indian culture.

“I want to make them bigger, bigger and better. And of course, I want to tell Indian stories to the rest of the world. ‘The Mahabharata’ (the epic Hindu poem) has been my long, long, long dream project, but it will take a long time for me to step into that ocean. Before I step into ‘Mahabharata’ I want to make maybe three or four films,” he said.

The first movie in recent memory to introduce the practice of pan-India releases and alter the perception of South Indian movies as merely regional language productions was Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). This pattern was further by other films including the KGF series, RRR, Pushpa, and Vikram.