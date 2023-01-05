Search icon
SS Rajamouli bags Best Director trophy at NYCC for RRR, reveals he was inspired by Terminator 2 to make grand films

The accolades for SS Rajamouli's gigantic blockbuster aren't stopping anytime soon. Check out the latest achievements by visionary directors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

SS Rajamouli and his last directorial RRR continue to win accolades on international soil. After impressing India, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer took the international audiences by storm. Recently, the visionary director won the Best Director award at New York Critics Circle Awards 2022. 

Rajamouli attended the awards with his wife Rama Rajamouli. In a video that surfaced on social media, the filmmaker went to receive the award on the stage. As he walked up the audience gave him a standing ovation. While accepting the award, Rajamouli revealed that he was fascinated to make a larger-than-life, visual treat cinema after watching James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. 

In his speech, Rajamouli said that the entire theatre erupted at the intermission of T2, "It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel." Rajamouli's son Karthikeya also shared photos from the event. The director was captured holding the certificate with his wife. Karthikeya posted the photos with the caption, "BEST DIRECTOR!
Reportedly, Rajamouli will team up with his RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR to attend the Golden Globes awards in Los Angeles. The Telugu action film has also secured two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023 for Best Original Song for the smash hit Naatu Naatu and Best Non-English Language Film. Now, American media giant Variety has confirmed that SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan will be attending the prestigious awards ceremony on January 10 in California.

The magazine has also confirmed the attendance of actors Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, and the filmmakers' Steven Spielberg, Rian Johnson, James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro at the 80th edition of the Golden Globes representing their respective nominated films.

In the Best Non-English Language Film, RRR will be competing against All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), and Decision to Leave (South Korea). In the Best Original Song category, songs from Where the Crawdads Sing, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Pinocchio are nominated with Naatu Naatu. RRR was released in India on March 25, 2022.

