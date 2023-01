SS Rajamouli with Steven Spielberg

Ever imagine how 'two legends' complement each other? Here's the answer. India's pride, maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli met his God, master storyteller Steven Spielberg. Rajamouli was in awe of the acclaimed filmmaker and the photos prove it.

Here are the photos

The legends met at Golden Globes 2023, and it went on to become one of the most talked-about moments, after RRR's iconic win at the awards.