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SRK's King song Tu Mil Jaaye creates history, crosses 60 million views in 24 hours, Deepika Padukone steals the show

SRK's King song Tu Mil Jaaye is the most-watched Indian film song in 24 hours with 36.3M YouTube views, beating Jawan's Zinda Banda.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

SRK's King song Tu Mil Jaaye creates history, crosses 60 million views in 24 hours, Deepika Padukone steals the show
King's Tu Mil Jaaye is India's most-watched film song in 24 hrs with 36.3M views.
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With 36.3 million views on YouTube, Shah Rukh Khan's new song from King, Tu Mil Jaaye, has become the most-watched Indian movie song in a single day. On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday, the song was released. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are featured. In a single day, the love song received over 60 million views on various platforms.

Tu Mil Jaaye beats Zinda Banda record

On YouTube, Tu Mil Jaaye has broken the previous record for songs from Indian movies. In a single day, it received over 430,000 likes and 36.3 million views. It has surpassed the previous mark set by Shah Rukh Khan. In a single day, Zinda Banda from Jawan received 34.6 million views. Other songs that it surpassed include Sikandar Naache from Sikandar (31.9 million), Jai Shri Ram from Adipurush (32.2 million), Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush (32.1 million), and Gujju Pataka from Satyaprem Ki Katha (34 million).

Non-film songs, however, continue to have greater 24-hour figures. There are 75 million views for Badshah's Paagal, 71.4 million for Guru Randhawa's Nain Bengali, 51 million for B Praak's Filhal 2-Mohabbat and 38 million for Guru Randhawa and Pitbull's Slowly Slowly.

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Song details and King film

Tu Mil Jaaye is sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi. Music is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are by Kumaar. The lineup of the song also includes Ed Sheeran. The video features talk, action and romance. The song commemorates Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's reconciliation. They collaborated on Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and Jawan. In Om Shanti Om, Deepika made her screen debut opposite Shah Rukh.

King will release in theatres on December 24, Shah Rukh Khan's first film after Dunki in 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies and Marflix, it stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, with special appearances by Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

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