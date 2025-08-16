SRK gives BIG update on King, confirms first look release date for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

While fans are excited for King, the buzz is also building around his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film Dunki, is now gearing up for his much-awaited action-packed film 'King' alongside daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film went on floors in Mumbai in June and was expected to release in October 2026. However, the shoot has reportedly paused due to due to the actor's injury.

Shah Rukh Khan on 'King'

On Saturday, the king Khan retired with his 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly Twitter), to interact with his fans. During the session, a fan asked him about the release of his next film. Known for his wittiness, SRK responded, "Did some good shoot... starting soon again. Only leg shots, then moving to the upper body... Insha Allah, it will be done fast. SidAnand is working hard to finish." While his optimism reassured fans, reports indicate that King's production schedule has been temporarily affected by the actor's recent injury."

Last year at the Locarno Film Festival, SRK shared about his preparation for King and working experience with director Sujoy Ghosh on the project.

"There are certain kinds of films that I want to do, maybe it's more age-centric, and I want to try something I've been thinking about for 6-7 years. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office; he's made some films for us. He says, 'Sir, I have a subject," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan announced the date for Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

While fans are excited for King, the buzz is also building around his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

During the same session, a fan asked when they could see something from Aryan's Netflix series. Shah Rukh playfully replied, "So many people are asking, so I have to tell Netflix... Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai... NetflixIndia, Tum kya kar rahe ho??!!" to which Netflix responded, ''Bete ka teaser post karne se pehle baap se permission chahiye thi. The first look will be out tomorrow.''

Shah Rukh Khan responded with excitement, saying, "Yes, yes, yes. Please tell me the time as well, since Aryan doesn't tell me anything. Aapke saath toh purana rishta hai... so please tell me and everyone else. Too excited. Here's to a great First Look. Thanks."

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Netflix is all set to launch the first look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood, in Mumbai on August 20. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is based on the struggles of hustlers and dreamers who are trying to find their place in Bollywood. According to reports, the series has cameos by Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and other stars.

The show, expected to release in 2025, is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who have also contributed to the writing.

