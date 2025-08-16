'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit called off, likely to be deferred: Reports

Women dance to Badi Mushkil, but cameraman becomes star of video: 'He completely stole...'

'The only problem with him...': Virat Kohli's ex-teammate responds with brutal honesty when confronted over past comments

Russia's Putin makes BIG statement after meeting Trump, says Alaska talks 'bring us closer to...'

SRK gives BIG update on King, confirms first look release date for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

IPL replacement player rules explained as CSK responds to R Ashwin’s 'extra pay' claim over Dewald Brevis signing

What happens if you drink papaya leaf water three times a week? It's recipe and lesser known health benefits you must know

'Make him run 10 kms, has to play till...': Yograj Singh's bold statement on Rohit Sharma amid 2027 ODI World Cup speculation

'May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish': PM Modi thanks Israeli counterpart Netanyahu for Independence Day wishes

Election Commission issues BIG statement amid Bihar SIR and voter fraud row: 'Some political parties...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit called off, likely to be deferred: Reports

US trade team's India visit called off, likely to be deferred: Reports

Women dance to Badi Mushkil, but cameraman becomes star of video: 'He completely stole...'

Women dance to Badi Mushkil, but cameraman becomes star of video: 'He completely

'The only problem with him...': Virat Kohli's ex-teammate responds with brutal honesty when confronted over past comments

'The only problem with him...': Virat Kohli's ex-teammate responds with brutal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

SRK gives BIG update on King, confirms first look release date for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

While fans are excited for King, the buzz is also building around his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

SRK gives BIG update on King, confirms first look release date for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film Dunki, is now gearing up for his much-awaited action-packed film 'King' alongside daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film went on floors in Mumbai in June and was expected to release in October 2026. However, the shoot has reportedly paused due to due to the actor's injury.

Shah Rukh Khan on 'King'

On Saturday, the king Khan retired with his 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly Twitter), to interact with his fans. During the session, a fan asked him about the release of his next film. Known for his wittiness, SRK responded, "Did some good shoot... starting soon again. Only leg shots, then moving to the upper body... Insha Allah, it will be done fast. SidAnand is working hard to finish." While his optimism reassured fans, reports indicate that King's production schedule has been temporarily affected by the actor's recent injury."

 

 

Last year at the Locarno Film Festival, SRK shared about his preparation for King and working experience with director Sujoy Ghosh on the project.

"There are certain kinds of films that I want to do, maybe it's more age-centric, and I want to try something I've been thinking about for 6-7 years. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office; he's made some films for us. He says, 'Sir, I have a subject," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan announced the date for Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

While fans are excited for King, the buzz is also building around his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. 

During the same session, a fan asked when they could see something from Aryan's Netflix series. Shah Rukh playfully replied, "So many people are asking, so I have to tell Netflix... Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai... NetflixIndia, Tum kya kar rahe ho??!!" to which Netflix responded, ''Bete ka teaser post karne se pehle baap se permission chahiye thi. The first look will be out tomorrow.''

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan responded with excitement, saying, "Yes, yes, yes. Please tell me the time as well, since Aryan doesn't tell me anything. Aapke saath toh purana rishta hai... so please tell me and everyone else. Too excited. Here's to a great First Look. Thanks."

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Netflix is all set to launch the first look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood, in Mumbai on August 20. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is based on the struggles of hustlers and dreamers who are trying to find their place in Bollywood. According to reports, the series has cameos by Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and other stars.  

The show, expected to release in 2025, is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who have also contributed to the writing.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan confirms cameo in son Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood, teases appearances from 'lots of lovely friends from industry'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: 6 MAJOR takeaways from high-stakes meet for India, China, other Russian oil buyers
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: 6 MAJOR takeaways from high-stakes meet for India
Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?
Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan cuts all ties with him and family, issues statement: 'I shall not be known as...'
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan cuts all ties with family, issues statement
Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...
Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...
MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir reunite at star-studded wedding; Rohit Sharma also in attendance - See pics
MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir reunite at star-studded wedding; Rohit Sharma also
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE