FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Srishti on making her Tamil debut with Arjun Das in John Doe, admits film challenges her 'in ways I hadn't experienced before'

Srishti reacts to her Tamil debut with Arjun Das in John Doe

From Indian Enterprise to Global Ambition: Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay Marks Third Consecutive Year in TIME Magazine

From Indian Enterprise to Global Ambition: Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay Marks Third

Mohammad Amir to enter IPL auction after getting UK citizenship? Ex-Pakistan pacer breaks silence

Mohammad Amir to enter IPL auction after getting UK citizenship?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Srishti on making her Tamil debut with Arjun Das in John Doe, admits film challenges her 'in ways I hadn't experienced before'

Speaking about her debut and experience, Srishti stated that John Doe will always be very special because it gave her the opportunity to challenge herself in ways she hadn't experienced before.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 09:23 PM IST

Srishti on making her Tamil debut with Arjun Das in John Doe, admits film challenges her 'in ways I hadn't experienced before'
Srishti in John Doe (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Srishti is making her debut in Tamil cinema with Arjun Das-starrer John Doe. Despite this being her first Tamil film, her screen presence, expressions, and dialogue delivery appear remarkably natural and assured, making it difficult to believe that she is stepping into the industry for the very first time. Directed by Madhumita, the psychological thriller also stars Arjun Das and Sanchana Natarajan.

For Srishti, John Doe has been a journey of learning, preparation, and stepping beyond familiar territory. Determined to give her character complete authenticity, she took the initiative to learn Tamil for the film, investing considerable time and effort into understanding the language, its nuances, and the rhythm of its delivery. Her commitment goes beyond simply memorising dialogues; it reflects in the comfort with which she inhabits the character on screen. Choosing a Tamil film for her debut and taking on a role that demands emotional depth is a bold move, one that showcases her willingness to challenge herself as an actor.

Here's the trailer of John Doe

Speaking about her debut and experience, Srishti said, "John Doe will always be very special to me because it gave me the opportunity to challenge myself in ways I hadn't experienced before. Learning Tamil was a big part of that journey, and I wanted to make sure I could do justice to the language and the character. Darshana is someone I connected with on an emotional level, and I brought a lot of my own life experiences into understanding her. I never wanted to approach this as just my first film; I wanted to give the character everything I had. It has been an incredibly enriching experience, and I am grateful to Madhumita ma'am, Arjun and the entire team for making this journey so memorable."

What makes Srishti's debut stand out is the maturity and conviction she brings to her performance. Rather than relying on the novelty of being a newcomer, she allows her character to take centre stage, bringing together emotional understanding, subtle expressions and a natural screen presence. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Midterm Elections 2026: Trump's final message to voters, Iran warning and attack on Obama
US Midterm Elections 2026: Trump's final message to voters, Iran warning
Srishti on making her Tamil debut with Arjun Das in John Doe, admits film challenges her 'in ways I hadn't experienced before'
Srishti reacts to her Tamil debut with Arjun Das in John Doe
From Indian Enterprise to Global Ambition: Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay Marks Third Consecutive Year in TIME Magazine
From Indian Enterprise to Global Ambition: Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay Marks Third
Mohammad Amir to enter IPL auction after getting UK citizenship? Ex-Pakistan pacer breaks silence
Mohammad Amir to enter IPL auction after getting UK citizenship?
India breaks silence on Bangladesh garment workers' protests: MEA outlines India's position on bilateral ties
India breaks silence on Bangladesh garment workers' protests
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement