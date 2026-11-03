Srishti on making her Tamil debut with Arjun Das in John Doe, admits film challenges her 'in ways I hadn't experienced before'

Speaking about her debut and experience, Srishti stated that John Doe will always be very special because it gave her the opportunity to challenge herself in ways she hadn't experienced before.

Actress Srishti is making her debut in Tamil cinema with Arjun Das-starrer John Doe. Despite this being her first Tamil film, her screen presence, expressions, and dialogue delivery appear remarkably natural and assured, making it difficult to believe that she is stepping into the industry for the very first time. Directed by Madhumita, the psychological thriller also stars Arjun Das and Sanchana Natarajan.

For Srishti, John Doe has been a journey of learning, preparation, and stepping beyond familiar territory. Determined to give her character complete authenticity, she took the initiative to learn Tamil for the film, investing considerable time and effort into understanding the language, its nuances, and the rhythm of its delivery. Her commitment goes beyond simply memorising dialogues; it reflects in the comfort with which she inhabits the character on screen. Choosing a Tamil film for her debut and taking on a role that demands emotional depth is a bold move, one that showcases her willingness to challenge herself as an actor.

Here's the trailer of John Doe

Speaking about her debut and experience, Srishti said, "John Doe will always be very special to me because it gave me the opportunity to challenge myself in ways I hadn't experienced before. Learning Tamil was a big part of that journey, and I wanted to make sure I could do justice to the language and the character. Darshana is someone I connected with on an emotional level, and I brought a lot of my own life experiences into understanding her. I never wanted to approach this as just my first film; I wanted to give the character everything I had. It has been an incredibly enriching experience, and I am grateful to Madhumita ma'am, Arjun and the entire team for making this journey so memorable."

What makes Srishti's debut stand out is the maturity and conviction she brings to her performance. Rather than relying on the novelty of being a newcomer, she allows her character to take centre stage, bringing together emotional understanding, subtle expressions and a natural screen presence.