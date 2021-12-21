Sridevi's lookalike Dipali Choudhary takes internet by storm - See her viral pics

Dipali Choudhary has become the new internet sensation after social media users found out her profile on Instagram and pointed out that she bears a striking resemblance to late actress Sridevi. More than thirty thousand people follow her on Instagram.

Well! We've all seen celebrity lookalikes before, and the eerie resemblances always leave us speechless. Social media star Dipali Choudhary, who is a vlogger, looks exactly like late actress Sridevi. In her latest Instagram post, Dipali can be seen recreating iconic scenes from Sridevi’s films.

Watch video:

Sridevi’s fans are happy to see Dipali posting such video:

Dipali can be seen copying Sridevi's expressions:

Producer Boney Kapoor had also shared an adorable picture with his late wife and actor Sridevi.In the picture, Sridevi, dressed in a coat and a scarf, can be seen smiling, with her arms locked with Boney's, who is smiling along with her. He added the caption, "My heart," along with a string of red heart emoticons. Fans poured in love-filled comments on the post. "The best couple," a social media user wrote. "Miss you always ma'am," another added.

Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there. Boney is also a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie.