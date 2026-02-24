Sridevi 8th death anniversary: Vishal Jethwa reveals why he stopped talking about superstar with Janhvi Kapoor

It’s Sridevi’s 8th death anniversary, and Vishal Jethwa explained why he avoided discussing the late actress with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, while filming Homebound. He praised her professionalism and the close bond on set.

Actor Vishal Jethwa shared why he chose not to talk about Sridevi while working with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor on the popular film Homebound. His explanation comes as the nation remembers the legendary actress on her death anniversary.

Being careful on set:

Vishal shared in his recent interview with SCREEN Spotlight that he and his Homebound co-star Ishaan Khatter spent their time on set discussing their feelings of homesickness for their respective mothers. The actor chose not to talk about Sridevi with Janhvi.

He explained that he did not mention the topic because it would create strong emotional responses for her. Vishal wanted to treat Janhvi with respect because he understood the subject matter would bring her deep personal distress. Janhvi began her acting career after her mother Sridevi passed away on February 24 2018. Since that time, Janhvi has consistently honoured her mother through various tributes, which she especially performs on her mother's death anniversary, to maintain her mother's memory.

Support and respect among co-stars:

Vishal praised Janhvi's skills because he considered her to be an outstanding actress. He said her dedication to her role in Homebound showed how hard she works and how seriously she approaches her craft. Vishal explained that the cast developed strong friendships while filming. Janhvi contacted him after the Oscars snub to provide support, which demonstrated their respect and friendship as actors.

Remembering Sridevi’s legacy:

On her death anniversary, fans and colleagues reflect on Sridevi’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Through her films and through actors like Janhvi, her influence and legacy continue to shine brightly.