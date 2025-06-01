Taking to Instagram, Sreeleela dropped a string of photos in which she is dressed in a traditional saree.

Actress Sreeleela gained popularity for her sizzling moves in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 song "Kissik." Additionally, her upcoming untitled film with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is further fueling her craze among fans. On Saturday, the actress dropped a series of pictures on her social media leaving fans intrigued if she was ‘getting married’. Actually, her mother planned a pre-birthday celebration for her, two weeks before she would turn 24.

Taking to Instagram, Sreeleela dropped a string of photos in which she is dressed in a traditional saree. Decked up in a green-golden saree and heavy jewellery, she can be seen sitting in a basket being carried by two men. In other pictures, she can also be seen sitting on a scale as her family showers kisses. Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka also became part of the celebration, as she was also captured in the pictures. Going by the pictures, fans wondered if the actor was getting married.

However, Sreeleela did not keep it a secret but revealed in the caption that it was her pre-birthday celebration planned by her mother. “So back in the day, this is how we celebrated birthdays at home. Planning credits - Amma (Prebirthday)” she wrote. Soon after, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user reacted, “We thought ur getting married.” “Aww this is absolutely precious! Nothing beats celebrating at home with mom’s love and planning—pre-birthday vibes for the win!” commented a second user. “Ohh it's your birthday Thank God I think these are wedding pics, “ said a third user. “I thought you were getting married, it's cute happy birthday,” added another user.



Meanwhile, Sreeleela has called 2025, the year of new beginnings while owing her song ‘Kissik’ to the overpouring love from the nation. She announced her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s film co-starring Kartik Aaryan. “I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this amazing team. The energy and passion, especially under Anurag Basu sir's guidance and working with Kartik Aaryan, make this journey so special. 2025 is turning out to be a year of new beginnings,” she told IANS.



As fans eagerly await her Bollywood debut, Sreeleela is also speculated to be part of a Maddock Films project opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan. If the rumours are true, this collaboration could further solidify her position as one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. For the unversed, the actress predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada cinema. She began her career as a child artist, before playing a lead role in the 2019 Kannada film ‘Kiss’, and then starred in the Telugu films ‘Pelli SandaD’, ‘Dhamaka’, and ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. She is a recipient of three SIIMA awards.



(With inputs from IANS)