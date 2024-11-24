Featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, the Pushpa 2 item song Kissik was launched in Chennai. The Sukumar directorial also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles.

After launching the Pushpa 2 trailer in Patna in a grand event, the makers organised another massive event titled Pushpa 2 Wildfire Event in Chennai on Sunday, November 24. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna graced the event. The lyrical video of the item song Kissik featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela was also launched.

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, sung by Lothika & Sublahshini, and the Hindi lyrics are penned by Raqueeb Alam. Though Kissik is electrifying, netizens are comparing it with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song in Pushpa The Rise: Part 1. The entire nation had grooved to Oo Antava three years ago, but Kissik has failed to live up to the expectations of the audiences.

Reacting to the glimpse of the song in the lyrical video, one netizen wrote, "Oo Antava was something else", while another added, "No one can beat Oo Antava." "Pushpa 2 album can never beat Pushpa 1 songs", read another comment. Another netizen stated, "Sreeleela's Kissik is ok but Samantha's Oo Antava is emotion."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most expensive Indian films with the reported budget of Rs 500 crore. The action drama was initially slated to release on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day, but then was postponed to December 5 due to delay in the shooting schedules.

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 and had earned more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel, also starring Fahadh Faasil in the leading role, is expected to set the box office on fire as it has been the most awaited Indian film since the last two years.

