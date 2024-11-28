Actress Sreeleela opened up about getting lower fees than Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Pushpa 2: The Rule's item song Kissik.

Actress Sreeleela reacted to the rumours of getting lesser pay than Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her item song in Pushpa 2. In the upcoming film of Allu Arjun, Sreeleela will appear for the special song, Kissik, replacing Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Pushpa Part One. In the first instalment, Samantha's Oo Antava was a raging hit and remained a chartbuster for many weeks. However, the initial response to Pushpa 2's Kissik is mixed, with many calling Oo Antava better than the latest item song.

Recently Sreeleela was spotted promoting her film Robinhood, and there she addressed her choice of saying yes to the item song. She said, "The song itself will justify my choice. It’s not your typical item song. There’s a strong narrative reason behind it, which will become clear when the movie releases."

Sreeleela also addressed the rumours of getting less fees than Samantha for the song. Sreeleela responded with wit, saying, “We haven’t even discussed the remuneration with the producers yet." There have been reports suggesting that Sreeleela was paid Rs 2 crore for the song, compared to the Rs 5 crore Samantha reportedly got for Pushpa: The Rise song Oo Antava. However, Sreeleela perfectly shut the rumour mill.

Rashmika Mandanna hints at Pushpa 3?

Rashmika recently shared a note on her Instagram Stories, celebrating the completion of Pushpa 2, her five-year-long journey, and hinting at Pushpa 3. She wrote that her "whole day" went into shooting. "I knew it was my last day but somehow it didn't feel like the last day you know. like hmm I don't know how to say. Out of the 7/8 years, the last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry, and finally it was my last day. Of course, there's still so much work left and apparently a part 3, but it felt different...it felt overwhelming...it felt like it was ending," she added. Pushpa 2 will be released in cinemas on December 5.

