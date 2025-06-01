In the upcoming season, Player456 aka Gi Hun played by Lee Jung Jae, faces the “final game” with the rest of the survivors, offering an unpredictable, intense and brutal narrative.

The makers recently dropped the much-awaited trailer of Squid Game Season 3, promising a more twisted and thrilling cinematic experience following the cliffhanger ending of Season 2. In the upcoming season, Player456 aka Gi Hun played by Lee Jung Jae, faces the “final game” with the rest of the survivors, offering an unpredictable, intense and brutal narrative. After watching the trailer, excited fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reviews.

The trailer opens with the main character, Gi Hun, asking guards why he is kept alive as the stakes get higher in the game. “Why didn’t you kill me? Why did you keep me alive?” he asks before confronting the Front Man played by Lee Byung Hun. Squid game doll Young Hee is also seen playing different roles this season. It involves a Korean version of jump rope where Young-hee and Chul-soo, control the rope and instructions while players must perform specific actions while jumping, like turning or stripping, and failure results in death. Gi-hun will turn VIP and follows the iconic moment where he sits for a talk with Front Man.

Reacting to the trailer, a user wrote, “I am not watching the Squid Gam 3 trailer, I am too scared.” “When Gi-hun and In-h finally met Omg, my heart dropped, I can’t wait for Gi-hun’s crash out,” said a second user. “THIS LOOKS CRAZY Gihun & frontman in black suits giving serious S1 last-game vibes. So many questions I WANT TO SEE IT NOW,” commented a third user.“ “Looks absolutely on fire and I can't wait. I have to rewatch the other seasons until then. Even if season 2 was only a few months ago, I can't remember everything. And I never rewatched season 1,” added another user. “Man, I'm so worried for Jun Hee, based on the trailer of #squidgame3 there are some nasty games and also a lot of jumping, and since she can't jump, because of pregnancy, I wonder what others are gonna do to protect her,” stated an engrossed fan.





Meanwhile, Squid Game season 3 takes the story forward from where Gi-hun led a group of players against the Front Man but failed miserably. Season 2 ended after his best friend was killed by the Front Man. While the last season introduced many new characters, the new season hopes to dive deep into each character this time. “In the third season, having that sense of huge guilt and sense of failure weighing heavily on him, how is Gi-hun going to carry on his mission? That’s the story that’ll further unfold,” said director Hwang Dong Hyuk as reported by Variety. The Squid Game Season 3 drops on Netflix on June 27, 2025.