The wait is almost over as the trailer for the third and final season of Squid Game drops tomorrow, building excitement for what’s expected to be a thrilling conclusion to the global hit.

After Season 2’s massive success, with over 68 million views, making it Netflix’s third most-watched debut, Season 3 is set to raise the stakes even higher. Early reports suggest a darker, more intense plot, and a mysterious 17-second teaser released earlier this year introduced a chilling new character named Chul-su.

Chul-su, introduced as the male counterpart to Young-hee—the creepy doll from the “Red Light, Green Light” game—hints at even more dangerous and twisted challenges ahead. His brief appearance in a post-credit scene suggests that the deadly games are evolving into something far more sinister. As familiar faces return for one last battle, the tension and risks are at an all-time high.

Squid Game shocked audiences worldwide with its dark twist on childhood games, transforming them into deadly survival challenges. Season 3 now promises fresh, even more twisted games and an emotional, high-stakes finale that’s sure to leave a lasting impact.

Squid Game made television history as the first non-English-language series to earn both nominations and wins at the Primetime Emmy Awards. It received 14 nominations and took home 6 awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Guest Actress, solidifying its groundbreaking impact on global entertainment.