Squid Game season 2 teaser: Netflix brings next chapter of popular series, director shares details

The director Hwang Dong-Hyuk’s said 'It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year.'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

Netflix has dropped one of the most anticipated teasers of the popular drama series, Squid Game. While sharing the news with the fans, Netflix posted a message about the details from creator, writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

The director Hwang Dong-Hyuk’s statement read, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend Cheoul-su.”

Social media users reacted to the news. One of them wrote, “OMG LAYLA!! HAHA DIDN’T EXPECT TO SEE YOU IN THE COMMENTS SECTION HAHA.” The second person mentioned, “I was not expecting that to happen at all… Wow…”

Earlier, the confirmation of the second season's arrival on the OTT platform came as little surprise to fans, who have been speculating about its return since the season 1 finale ended. Furthermore, the series has risen to the top of Netflix's most-watched shows, topping ‘Bridgerton by a massive 29 million viewers.

According to AP, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the ‘Squid Game’, revealed his plans for the second season, stating that there had been so much pressure, desire, and love for a second season that the fans had left them with no choice. He also indicated that the second season was still in the works and that he was planning it. 

"So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen," he stated.

 

