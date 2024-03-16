Squid Game actor O Yeong-Su convicted of sexual misconduct, details inside

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at Delhi's restaurant, internet erupts in disgust

Meet woman who worked as junior doctor during Covid-19, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR.

Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal physically appears before court, gets bail

'This is a different India, seeks...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's perception on global stage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at Delhi's restaurant, internet erupts in disgust

Meet woman who worked as junior doctor during Covid-19, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR.

Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

10 Indian movie sequels releasing in 2024

8 big-budget Bollywood films that got shelved

Health benefits of eating soaked cashews

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

Meet one of 60s’ highest-paid actresses, who was forced into prostitution, went bankrupt, died in poverty due to…

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Squid Game actor O Yeong-Su convicted of sexual misconduct, details inside

The 79-year-old O Yeong-Su was charged in 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek in 2017.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
O Yeong-Su
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor O Yeong-Su, best known for his role in 'Squid Game', has been convicted of sexual misconduct over allegations he hugged and kissed a woman on the cheek against her wishes. O was sentenced to up to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court, Deadline reported, citing information from Korean reports.

The 79-year-old was charged in 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek in 2017. However, he denied the charges. After leaving the court on Friday, he told reporters that he would appeal the ruling, which included attending a 40-hour sexual offender treatment program.

O has previously said he held the woman's hand to guide her around a lake. "I apologized because (the person) said she wouldn't make a fuss about it but it doesn't mean that I admit the charges," he said.

O has been in the business of showbiz for over five decades but his role in Netflix's show 'Squid Game' drew him global fame and acclaim. The series series depicts a dark world where marginalised individuals are forced to compete in deadly versions of traditional children's games.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Meet man, had Rs 18000 crore net worth, sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74, he is…

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

This man was born into a poor family, was adopted by a rich Indian man, became a successful businessman, his son is...

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement