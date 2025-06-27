The most awaited showdown is here. Squid Game 3 will stream its finale season on June 27. Read on to know the exact timing, and what can you expect from the show.

The game is set for one final round. The much-awaited showdown is here. The third season of Squid Game is here, and it promises an epic showdown. June 27 marks the date when the finale season of Squid Game will premiere worldwide. From season 1’s Red Light, Green Light game that left the audience stunned, to season 2’s chaotic and hilarious Six-Legged Pentathlon, and a sneak peek of a mystery game from the upcoming Season —Jump Rope—Squid Game 3 has everything that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Squid Game 3 different premiere times

As per the reports, Netflix's usual timings for any release are 12 am PT and 3 am ET. However, Squid Game season 3's premiere time will vary across countries. In India, the audience can watch Squid Game Season 2 at 12:30 p.m. IST. In the UK, the show will be released at around 8 am BST. In Central Europe, the finale will be streamed from 9 am onwards. Australia will see Squid Game streaming from 5 pm AEST. Reports also suggest that in New Zealand, the show will be dropped at 7 pm NZST.

About Squid Game 3

A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?