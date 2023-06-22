Spy trailer: Nikhil Siddhartha kills baddies for 'India's biggest secret', Rana Daggubati's glimpse surprises netizens

A poster of Nikhil Siddhartha's Spy

Spy trailer: Nikhil Siddhartha, the actor who surprised India last year with his pan-India blockbuster, Karthikeya 2, is ready to unleash his most badass avatar with the action thriller Spy. The official trailer of the film was released today, and the film looks like a blasting big-screen experience.

The Telugu version of the trailer was released by Junglee Music Pictures, and it finally gave a glimpse of Nikhil's next top-secret mission. The trailer opens with a strong statement that says history never tells us the truth, it will be hidden, and we need to search for the answer. India announces the killing of the most wanted terrorist, but he’s very much alive bringing an embarrassment to the country. A red alert is sent to all the agents in the country. The other aspect is that the terrorist possesses Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's Files with him. What’s in those files? What will he do with them? Will the Indian Agents find them? What’s the personal connection protagonist has with the mission? The impressive trailer leaves us asking for more as the answers will be revealed in the movie.

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was out, several fans and netizens quickly dropped their excitement about the film. By the end of the trailer, Rana Daggubati appears on the screen, leaving fans surprised. Many netizens called Rana's glimpse the best surprise from the trailer. A netizen added, "That ending dialogue from Rana is pure goosebumps. And this movie promises to be a blockbuster." Another netizen added, "Rana's presence, Aaryan Rajesh's cameo & Nikhil's action timing will lead this movie to a success path." An internet user wrote, "Nikhil + mystery thriller = Blockbuster Deadly combo.." Another netizen added, "On behalf of all Nikhil Anna fans in the world we wish this movie a great success."

READ: Spy motion poster: Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha fights for India's best kept secret in upcoming actioner

Spy will have a wide pan-India cinematic release in all South Indian languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on June 29.