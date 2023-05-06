Search icon
Spy motion poster: Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha fights for India's best kept secret in upcoming actioner

The makers of Nikhil Siddhartha's Spy unveiled the logo and the backdrop of the upcoming action thriller, and it left moviegoers excited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Spy motion poster: Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha fights for India's best kept secret in upcoming actioner
Nikhil Siddhartha in and as Spy

In 2022, Nikhil Siddhartha become a nationwide sensation with his pan-India blockbuster, Karthikeya 2. After the super-success of his last film, Nikhil return to the big screen with his next action thriller, Spy. On Saturday, May 6, the makers of the upcoming film, unveiled a short video, a motion poster, to disclose the backdrop of Nikhil’s upcoming pan-Indian movie. The makers also announced June 29 as the release date.

Nikhil Siddhartha shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it, "It will be BIG! EXPLOSIVE & EPIC! #SP. Join us on a mission to unravel India's best kept secret the Great Subhash Chandra Bose. Get ready for an action adventure on a world of secrets. A Stunning subject which I Truly believe in #SPY Logo & Release date Announcement." 

Here's the motion poster announcement

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_nikhil) 

Spy announcement left the moviegoers and the actor's fans excited. An internet user wrote, "Wooww great move Nikil bro." Another internet user wrote, "Yet another power pack content from beloved pan India star." A netizen added, "Sounds like an epic broo...waiting for you...back in theaters." Another netizen wrote, "Year back u show us what is Krishna now u ready to show India's arjuna in freedom fight. U earn my respect." 

In Spy, actress Iswarya Menon is paired opposite Nikhil, and the film is produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy. The action-packed spy thriller will release across five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Before Spy, Nikhil made records with his last film Karthikeya 2. The film also starred Anupam Kher in a special cameo role. 

